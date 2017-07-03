Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was the survivor of a major mix up near the end of Saturday night's race at Daytona International Speedway. It was his second Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series win of the season.

But it came with sparks, cars going airborne, body panels mangling and cars scattering everywhere. Matt Kenseth, who was leading the race, went into the grass.

Kyle Larson’s car went into the air. Ryan Blaney had no choice but to T-bone him as the car landed.

Kurt Busch was hit, then cracked into the wall, resulting with a hood going to the windshield position.

It all happened with 11 laps to go. Stenhouse was able to drive thru it all for the win.

It was a wild race. It seemed like the cars were racing three wide all night.

Clint Bowyer was runner up. Paul Menard was third, Michael McDowell fourth and Ryan Newman fifth. See where your driver finished.

Let's watch the big crash near the end:

