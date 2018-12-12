Restaurant Impossible Coming To Sioux Falls?

How would you like to see Chef Robert Irvine and his crew from the TV show Restaurant Impossible come to the Sioux Falls area and fix up a troubled eatery?

The popular Food Network TV show is looking for your applications to help turn around a restaurant. According to the Food Network, Chef Robert Irvine tries to turn around restaurants across America that are facing an impending demise if things don't improve. With a $10,000 budget and two days to work, Irvine uses his creativity and resourcefulness to turn the eatery's fortunes around.

Do you know of any restaurant in or around Sioux Falls that could us Chef Irvine's help? Wouldn't it be cool to see the show come to our area to work his magic!?

If you know of a place, you need to go to Resturantimpossiblecasting.com and answer some questions honestly and to the best of your ability, which of course is the only way a South Dakotan answers questions. You will also have to upload photos of your restaurant, yourself, signature dishes, as well as having the option to upload/make a video.