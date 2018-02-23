In what could be the oddest way to announce yourself as a mayoral candidate, David Zokaites has put himself on the radar of voters. The Sioux Falls resident who's dreaming of an office in city hall, has released a music video in what appears to be zombie outbreak along with a protector of the people.

In December, the Zokaites' Facebook page was looking to cast a few extras in a video shoot for an upcoming music video.

Fast forward a few months and the music video was making it's rounds on social media.

But that's what every candidate wants, right?

It's kind of like the movie Inception. It'll leave you with a " what the heck did I just watch" kind of vibe.

Zokaites tags the video with the message that it's about the current political climate in city hall and his desire to correct it.

One thing is for sure. If you're worried about a zombie uprising, Zokaites seems to be our guy.