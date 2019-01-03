ResGen Men’s Summit Coming to Sioux Falls

If change and self-improvement were easy everyone would be doing it.

There is something satisfying about taking a hold of your life and improving the areas that could use a little tweaking.

Sometimes knowing where to start or where to look can be a frustrating part of the process.

Going to events and learning from people who have walked the road you are looking to get on can be a great place to start.

If you are looking to start of the new year with some other men taking in some wisdom you might consider putting this upcoming ResGen Men's Summit on the calendar.

From the ResGen Men's Summit Facebook event page:

The RES GEN Men’s Summit, Saturday January 26 One-day conference with the mission of challenging men to grow and fulfill their calling as leaders, husbands and fathers. The conference features five dynamic sessions with books and other resources to help men live out what they learn.

Cost: $40 Includes lunch and snacks!

You can get tickets and more information on the Restoration Generation website.