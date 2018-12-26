Rescue Underway for 4 Missing Tea, South Dakota Snowmobilers

Four snowmobilers were reported overdue Sunday, December 22. They had been at the Snowy Range Ski and Recreation Area about 30 miles from Laramie, Wyoming.

KOTA TV is reporting that the four snowmobilers are from Tea, SD and include Zach, Cole and Miah Christensen and Jim Bruining. They were reported missing when they failed to check out of their lodge in Albany.

Their 2015 Chevy Silverado truck with South Dakota license plates and gray trailer was found Sunday.

The four were spotted by a helicopter late Christmas Day, and survival gear was dropped to them. The gear included food, water, fire supplies and other emergency items.

This morning the Snowy Range Snowmobile Club Facebook page posted: Ground crew is in the area of the missing 4....but have not made contact yet.....From the map Im guessing they are still 1- 1.5 miles away. Be patient, this is rough country and trying to rescue is much different than just out bashing POW! Thanks, Brett