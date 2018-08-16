Reports of Counterfeit Money Surfacing Again in Huron

HURON, S.D. (AP) — Huron police are investigating more reports of counterfeit money being circulated at local businesses.

Authorities say there was an initial rash of bogus bills a few weeks ago, and a suspect was arrested after officers talked to witnesses and watched surveillance video.

Police say reports of fake $100 bills are surfacing again, and they're cautioning businesses to be diligent about checking bills of that amount.

