Reports Have Sioux Falls Skyforce’s Stokes on Way Back to NBA

Having the G League Winter Showcase prior to Christmas has paid off for a member of the Sioux Falls Skyforce . Jarnell Stokes is reportedly going to sign a 2-way contract with the Memphis Grizzlies.

One source with knowledge of the deal is Shams Charania of The Athletic. He has been reporting on the NBA since 2015.

In mid-October, the former G League MVP was with the Miami Heat during the 2018 preseason, but did not make the opening day roster. Stokes eventually signed with Sioux Falls in the G League on December 8.

During the six games with the Skyforce, he averaged just over 15 points and almost 10 rebounds per game. He performed especially during the Showcase with 23 points, 8 rebounds, 4 steals and 5 blocks against Canton then backed it up with 24 points and 9 boards versus Maine.

In the interest of what lies ahead, there would still be a couple important days on the horizon for Stokes. First is the final day for players to sign a 2-way contract which is January 15 . Second is the day those 2-way contracts are guaranteed for the rest of the season which is January 20.

Should those dates pass with Stokes still on a 2-way contract with the Grizzlies, it’s very possible that March 11 and March 17 could be important dates on the schedule as those would be the last two meetings of the season between the Skyforce and the Memphis Hustle.

In a way, this is a homecoming for Stokes as he was drafted in the second round by the Utah Jazz in 2014. Then his rights were traded to Memphis and spent his first season and part of his second with the Grizzlies before being traded to Miami.