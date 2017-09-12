We all know about Hurricane Irma , but this guy really knows about Hurricane Irma.

Over the weekend, Fox News caught up with this man in Miami Beach as the storm circled nearby, bracing to bring severe damage to the area. He gave the reporter an education in hurricanes and meteorology.

Whereas most people might discuss buying supplies, boarding up the house or the difficulties surrounding evacuation, this gentleman let loose a well-informed -- and seemingly prepared -- speech about the path of Irma that will leave you laughing and in awe.

It's hard to tell if he's really smart or if he's merely uttering the ramblings of a crazy man. Either way, he sounded great. Someone get him a show on the Weather Channel, stat.