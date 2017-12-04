Report: South Dakota’s Bob Nielson Offered Kent State Job

Just days after the conclusion of the most successful football season for the University of South Dakota in the Division I era, the Coyotes may be looking for a new head coach.

FootballScoop is reporting the USD’s second-year head coach Bob Nielson is in talks to become the new head coach at Kent State, in the Mid-American Conference:

Sources tell us that primary target Bob Nielson, the head coach at the University of South Dakota, has been offered the job. We’re told it is not a done deal at this time.

Nielson just finished his second season in Vermillion, taking a program that had only posted two winning seasons in eight years of play at the FCS level and putting them into the FCS Playoffs.

Prior to USD, Nielson helped turnaround a struggling Western Illinois program, which qualified for post season play in his third season in Macomb.

As a Division II coach, Nielson won National Championships at Minnesota-Duluth in 2008 and 2010.

Kent State is in the market for a new head coach after not renewing the contract of Paul Haynes after five seasons. During that time, the Golden Flashes went 14-45, incuding 2-10 this season.

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox! Name * First Last

Email *

See Also: