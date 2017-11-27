Report Sioux Falls Potholes Now, Before Winter

If you’ve driven around Sioux Falls chances are you've encountered a pothole once or two.

The city of Sioux Falls Public Works Street Division wants you to report those potholes now before winter sets in so they can get crews out to repair them.

More specifically the city is saying, Don’t Just Dodge It—Report It: Call the Pothole Hotline at 367-8002 .

The Public Works Street Division is staffed 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and is ready to assist you.

To report a pothole just call the Pothole Hotline at 367-8002 or go to www.siouxfalls.org/pothole .

According to Director of Public Works Mark Cotter: “We currently have teams working across the city to repair potholes, but we may not know about the pothole on your daily commute. Drivers really are our eyes and ears, and we want you to reach out to us and let us know if there is a pothole in need of patching.”

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox! Name * First Last

Email *

See Also: