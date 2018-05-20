Report: Karl-Anthony Towns not Happy with Timberwolves

Apparently making the playoffs for the first time in forever isn't enough to make Karl-Anthony Towns happy with the organization that drafted him #1 overall.

Towns apparently isn't happy about how the season ended nor his role and the way head coach Tom Thibodeau has handled the load for his star and others.

Whether those rumors are true or not, the pure fact that they are being discussed tells you that things aren't just peaches and roses in Minnesota.

Thibodeau was criticized by the fans and many media members for his lack of confidence in his bench resulting in a lot of minutes for his starters.

Furthermore, Thibodeau is a guy who is all about the grind and young players today aren't always on board with that mentality which apparently is the case here.

If Towns were to go on the trading block, it would garner a ton of interest and would most likely bring back a haul of talent and picks for Minnesota.

Personally, I love this core group with the T-Wolves and I don't want them to trade Towns, Wiggins or anyone else that played a big role a year ago.

Instead, I would suggest adding talent in the draft, getting creative with trading a player or two off the bench and spending some more money in free agency.

It is going to be interesting to see if the Wolves organization follows my lead or potentially breaks up this young core and trades the likes of Towns or Wiggins.