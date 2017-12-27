Tuesday afternoon KDLT-TV reported that Bracco World Cafe will end operations on December 31, 2017.

The restaurant at 57th and Western in Sioux Falls has been known for its lively patio atmosphere and an unique island influenced menu.

Bracco is operated by TNT Hospitality the same company as nearby Starz Burgers & Sportz Bar which is also closing at the end of 2017.

According to KDLT, as of Tuesday afternoon no reasons for the closures had been released.

Source: KDLT-TV

