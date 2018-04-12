Repair Affair Day Application Deadline is April 20

As long as I'm able the honey-do-list at my house has my name on it. But for many older residents major and minor repairs are best left to the pros.

The Home Builders Association of the Sioux Empire is now accepting applications for their annual Repair Affair to be held in Sioux Falls Tuesday, June 5.

The Foundation is once again out to help the local community to update an applicant's home by making it more accessible for the low income and elderly or permanently disabled all for no cost to the homeowner. Labor is donated by Home Builder’s Association of the Sioux Empire members and materials are donated through a grant received by the Sioux Falls Community Development Foundation and the Sioux Empire Home Builders Care Foundation.

“We are ever so grateful to have found the Repair Affair program, because a project like this (a wheelchair ramp) is something way beyond the scope of what we are capable of doing.”

- George Hendrickson, 2017 Repair Affair project recipient

All of the projects are done on one day.

If you or someone you know is in need of accessibility related projects to be completed in their home contact the Home Builders Association of the Sioux Empire at (605) 361-8322.

