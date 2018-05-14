REO Speedwagon to Play Sioux City’s Orpheum Theater in December

Christmas shopping for your favorite classic rocker just got a whole lot easier with word that REO Speedwagon is going to be in the area at the end of 2018.

The legendary band out of Champaign, Illinois will play the Orpheum Theater in Sioux City, Thursday, December 6.

REO has been at it for more than 50 years, selling better than 40 million albums along the way.

The band first gained notoriety with a pair of Top 40 albums, You Can Tune A Piano, But You Can't Tuna Fish and Nine Lives, in the late 1970's.

But it was the 80's that saw them become rock superstars. First with Hi Infidelity, which spent 15 non-consecutive weeks at the top of the U.S. album chart in 1981, thanks to four Top 40 singles. Fueled by the popularity of their videos on MTV, REO's next two albums, Good Trouble and Wheels Are Turnin', both landed in the Top Ten.

The band has hit the Top 40 pop singles chart 13 times and gone all the way to #1 twice with 'Keep On Loving You' and 'Can't Fight This Feeling'.

Original keyboardist Neal Doughty is joined by lead singer Kevin Cronin, who rejoined REO in 1976 after a three-year absence, and bassist Bruce Hall, who has played with the band for the last 41 years.

Former Ted Nugent guitarist Dave Amato and former Graham Nash and Spencer Davis drummer Bryan Hitt both joned REO in 1989.

Tickets for the Sioux City show range in price from $59.50 to $99.50 and go sale Friday, May 18, at 10:00 AM.

