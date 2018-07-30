REO Speedwagon Postpones October Show in Mankato

REO Speedwagon fans in the Upper Midwest are going to have to wait a little longer to see their favorite group in 2018.

The band's October 14 show at the Verizon Center in Mankato, Minnesota has been postponed due to a scheduling conflict. That show has now been rescheduled for Sunday, December 2.

All tickets for the October show will be honored at the December show. Refunds will be issued at the point of purchase for those who can't attend the new date.

The new Mankato date comes just four days before REO is scheduled to play at the Orpheum Theater in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday, December 6, 2018 .

REO Speedwagon was recently named the top musicians in Illinois' history . The band beat out Alison Krauss, Nat King Cole, Cheap Trick, and Miles Davis for the honor. The poll conducted by the Top 200 project, a part of the state’s Bicentennial celebration, along with the State Journal-Register and the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum.

