Renowned Chef Daniel Verati is Coming to Sioux Falls

After learning how to make Gnocchi about a week ago and having the chance to make two different sauces for salmon and halibut this Chef visit to Sioux Falls really has my interest peaked.

World-renowned chef and author Daniel Verati is bringing his 90-minute cooking tour to the Prairie Center at Avera McKennan this Thursday night at 6:00 PM.

If you've ever wanted to WOW your spouse or friends in the kitchen this will be a great opportunity to brush up on your culinary skills.

Chef Verati will entertain guests with his passion and energy for transforming the nutritious into delicious. He will provide tips and tricks in the kitchen and demonstrate recipes, all while sharing his personal challenges and weight loss and maintenance success.

Chef Daniel Verati has been working in the culinary industry around the world for over 25

years.

RSVP to:

The Ideal Weigh

605-275-5555

SF@IdealWeighCenters.com

or

Ideal Living

605-322-3241

IdealLiving@Avera.org

