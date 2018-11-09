Two household names during the Watergate scandal of the 1970's are coming to Sioux Falls next year.

KSFY TV is reporting that Pulitzer Prize award winning journalists Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein will be taking the stage for the 23rd annual Boe Forum on Public Affairs at Augustana University on Tuesday, March 19, (2019).

Woodward and Bernstein are best known for breaking the Watergate story in the Washington Post in the early 1970's. The break-in scandal at the Watergate Hotel, eventually led to the resignation of President Richard Nixon and as KSFY reports , set the standard for modern investigative reporting.

The two journalists have authored many books, and have provided commentary and reporting on government and politics throughout their careers.

Woodward and Bernstein will now get the opportunity to speak at the 2019 Boe Forum on this year's topic of “Power, the Press, and the Presidency."

KSFY reports the discussion will be focused on the First Amendment to the Constitution that states that no one may restrict the freedom of speech or of the press. In this era of alleged fake news, and the topic of objective news reporting in American society it should make for a riveting and informative evening of discussion.

According to KSFY , tickets and more information regarding the Boe Forum will be available early next year.

Source : KSFY TV