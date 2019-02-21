Registration Opens for Spring Swimming Lessons in Sioux Falls

Kids love the pool and learning how to swim. It's time to get ready for the new season of lessons coming up in Sioux Falls.

The Midco Aquatic Center will offer a spring session of swimming lessons from March 11 to April 13, 2019. Registration opens at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, February 26, and runs through 6:00 PM Tuesday, March 5.

Jean Pearson, Recreation Program Coordinator, tells us,

This is a great climate-controlled environment for a person to learn to swim and not be concerned with weather conditions or cool temperatures. Learning to swim improves stamina, balance, posture, strength, flexibility, as well as confidence in or around the water. Mastering this skill at a young age can benefit you throughout your life.

Register for swimming lessons online. You will need to have an active account with the online registration system. Please check your account prior to registration.

In-person registration will be available at the Midco Aquatic Center located at 1601 South Western Avenue for those individuals who need to pay with cash, check, or do not have access to a computer.

Swimming lessons will be available for all ages and abilities. Feel free to call the Midco Aquatic Center for more information at 605-367-POOL (7665).