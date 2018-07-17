Registration Open for Annual Pam Murra Memorial Golf Tournament

Registration is now open for the annual Pam Murra Memorial Golf Tournament hosted by the Roosevelt High School Hall of Fame Committee.

Murra was a long-time volleyball, basketball, and golf coach between stops at Axtell Park, Washington High School, and Roosevelt High School. She was also an assistant volleyball coach at Augustana University. Murra passed away in November, 2014.

She was a fantastic coach and teacher. As someone that went to Roosevelt, I had a couple of classes with her as an instructor. She cared for all students, and volunteered her time to other events throughout the community. She spent 35 years working in the Sioux Falls School District.

Last year (2017) the Rough Riders decided to honor Murra with an annual golf tournament. This year's tournament will be held at Elmwood Golf Course on Saturday, July 28. The four-person scramble will begin at 2:00 PM and the registration fee includes 18-holes of golf, a cart, and dinner. Registration is $75 per person, and all the proceeds will benefit Roosevelt athletic programs and the Roosevelt High School Athletic Hall of Fame.

More information or other questions about the tournament can be directed to Roosevelt golf coach Rachel Turner (Rachel.Turner@k12.sd.us).

SEE ALSO: