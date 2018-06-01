Register Your Kiddos Now for Pioneer Day Camp

Pioneer Day Camp at the Beaver Creek Nature Area east of Sioux Falls makes some adults wish they were kids again.

If your kids ever wondered what it was really like during the era of Laura Ingalls Wilder, one room school houses and what life was really like during the turn of the century, this camp will help each child explore days gone by.

The camp is for kids ages 7 to 12 and has a lot of fun, hands activities to discover such the fur trade, fishing, candle dipping, making ice cream. The $30 per day camp includes the registration fee, meals and a snack. Make sure to pre-register, but on camp day, bring the kiddos to the Beaver Creek Nature Area starting at 8:00 AM, with pick up time at 5:00 PM. Choose any or all the dates: June 5th, 12th, 19th, and 26th.

Registration is limited so call 605-367-4210 to register. Pioneer Day Camp is sponsored by the Siouxland Heritage Museums and the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department.

