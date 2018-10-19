HOUSTON (AP) - The Boston Red Sox are American League champions for the first time since their World Series run of 2013.

Bob Levey/Getty Images

David Price worked six shutout innings and the Red Sox belted two home runs off Justin Verlander in a 4-1 victory over the Astros in Houston. Boston ended the Astros' reign as champions by sweeping the final four games of the series.

J.D. Martinez opened the scoring with a third-inning homer off Verlander, who also surrendered Rafael Devers' three-run blast in the sixth.

Price scattered three hits in the best postseason start of his career. He had been 0-9 in 11 playoff starts before shutting down Houston.

Jackie Bradley Jr. was named the series MVP. Bradley provided a go-ahead, three-run double in Game 2, a grand slam in the third game and a go-ahead, two-run homer that helped Boston take a 3-1 series lead.

The Red Sox are 5-0 on the road this postseason as they seek their fourth crown in 15 years. They will open the World Series at home against either the Dodgers or Brewers.

