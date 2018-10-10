Red Sox Hold Off Yanks in Game 4, Face Astros in ALCS

The Boston Reds Sox are headed to the American League Central after taking down the New York Yankees 4-3 on Tuesday.

NEW YORK (AP) — Eduardo Nunez charged Gleyber Torres’ four-hopper toward third base and whipped the ball across the diamond . Steve Pearce stretched, falling on his chest for a sprawling catch. The umpire signaled: “Out!”

The Boston Red Sox gathered around exhausted closer Craig Kimbrel, hugging and celebrating after the New York Yankees’ two-run rally in the ninth inning fell short. But hold on!

After 63 seconds that felt like a lot longer, crew chief Mike Winters heard the decision, took off his headset, raised his right fist and made it official: The Red Sox beat the Yankees 4-3 Tuesday night to win the AL Division Series 3-1, setting up a postseason rematch with the World Series champion Astros.

J.D. Martinez and the 108-win Red Sox reached the AL Championship Series for the first time since Boston won the title in 2013. A year after losing to Houston in a four-game ALDS, the Red Sox open the best-of-seven matchup against the 103-win Astros on Saturday night at Fenway Park. Houston went 4-3 against Boston this year.

The NLCS begins Friday on the west coast as the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Milwaukee Brewers here on ESPN 99.1.

