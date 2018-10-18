Red Sox, Dodgers Extend League Championship Series

The Boston Red Sox are one win away from the American League Championship as they beat the Houston Astros 8-6 on Wednesday.

Andrew Bentendini made a diving play in left field with the bases loaded for the final out to take a 3-1 lead in the AL Championship Series.

Craig Kimbrel earned a shaky six-out save helped by a rocket throw from right fielder Mookie Betts and Benintendi’s daring grab of Alex Bregman’s sinking liner.

Game-5 is Thursday night in Houston where ace Justin Verlander will pitch for the Astros with their season on the line. David Price will start for Boston on three days’ rest after Chris Sale was ruled out Wednesday while recovering from a stomach illness.

On the west coast Clayton Kershaw put his previous flop behind him and pushed the Los Angeles Dodgers forward as they are one victory from a return trip to the World Series.

With so much at stake the three-time Cy Young Award winner bounced back from one of his worst postseason starts with one of his best pitching the Dodgers past the Milwaukee Brewers 5-2 Wednesday for a 3-2 lead in the NL Championship Series.

Kershaw didn’t allow a baserunner past the third inning.

Game 6 is Friday night in Milwaukee. The Brewers will start left-hander Wade Miley who walked Cody Bellinger to open Game 5 before getting pulled in an interesting piece of strategy by manager Craig Counsell. Hyun-Jin Ryu will go for the Dodgers.

