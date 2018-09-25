Red Lobster is Giving out Free Lobster Pizza’s Today!



Tuesday is National Lobster day and to celebrate Red Lobster is giving out free lobster pizza! Here's the deal, when you order two entrees today at any participating Red Lobster location, you'll get a Lobster and Langostino Pizza for free. The 700 calorie pie comes covered in delicious Maine lobster, Norway lobster, and Langostino. Then they top it with deliciously melted mozzarella, fresh tomatoes and a sprinkling of sweet basil. Makes my mouth water just typing all of that out!

If your not into lobster the restaurant is also featuring an endless shrimp special where you can choose from a variety of options. From Garlic Shrimp Scampi to Hand-Breaded Shrimp, Shrimp Linguine Alfredo, Sesame-Ginger Grilled Shrimp, and Crunchy Fiesta Shrimp. Need even more reason to go to Red Lobster today? All day long receive 15% off online To Go orders, Order online at REDLOBSTERTOGO.COM OPENS IN A NEW WINDOW Use code: Tuesday.

So for lunch or supper tonight, take the family out to the Sioux Falls location at 3901 W. 41st Street.