The lobster is deep fried . . . the waffles are made with their famous Cheddar Bay Biscuit mix . . . and you put syrup on top of all of it. I'm not sure if that sounds good or horrible, but either way, it's on sale starting today for a limited time. Now they're definitely not giving it away . . . it should run you around $20. There’s no specific end-date for the new dish. But leave your diet at the door because this menu item has over 1,000 calories.