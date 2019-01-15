Red Cross Needs Your Blood Donations Now, Emergency Call Issued

The Red Cross says they're in an emergency situation making the call for blood donors to fill the need as they only have a three day supply. Typically a five day supply is on hand and currently, demand is surpassing what is being donated.

The holiday season can often create a drop in donations, but The Red Cross collected was down by more than 27,000 fewer blood and platelet donations the weeks of Christmas and New Year’s than needed to sustain a sufficient blood supply.

“Many people may not realize that blood products are perishable, and the only source of lifesaving blood for patients is volunteer blood donors,” said Cliff Numark, senior vice president, Red Cross Biomedical Services. “When donations decline – as they did around the holidays and may further decline if severe winter weather and flu season pick up – lifesaving medical treatments could be delayed.”

You can make arrangements to donate by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or show up at any of their upcoming blood drive events:

Brandon

1/24/2019: 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM, Brandon Lutheran Church, 600 E. Holly Blvd.

Sioux Falls

1/16/2019: 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM, Western Mall, 2101 W. 41st

1/17/2019: 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM, TSP, 1112 N. West Ave.

1/18/2019: 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM, Hillcrest Church, 4301 E. 26th St.

Flandreau

1/15/2019: 11:00 AM to-4:00 PM, William F. Janklow Community Center, 802 W. Community Drive