Recovery Complete plus New Information about Sioux Falls Plane Crash

A Minnesota company under contract from the National Transportation Safety Board was able to complete their job despite poor weather conditions. Also, additional information that clarifies what kind of plane crashed in Sioux Falls was revealed.

Sioux Falls Police Captain Loren McManus explained at the Thursday briefing that the plane that crashed on Christmas Day was different than first thought.

“Based on the aircraft tail number, we believe that this was likely a twin-engine airplane. Initially we thought it was a single engine, but in fact, this particular model manufactured by the Beechcraft Corporation was a twin-engine and we wanted to clarify that.”

McManus also had been in contact with Wentworth Aircraft Incorporated which is out of Crystal, Minnesota which the NTSB trusted with the recovery effort. After arriving in Sioux Falls Wednesday evening, they had hoped to finish their work within a day, weather permitting. By the middle of Thursday afternoon, the job was completed and Sgt. Kevin Henkel with Sioux Falls Police confirmed in an email that Birchwood Avenue and 51st Street was open to traffic.

Visitation for Vaughn and JoAnn Meyer will be held on Sunday, December 30 from 4:00-7:00 PM with a Prayer Service at 7:00 PM at George Boom Funeral Home. The funeral will be at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church at 10:00 AM on Monday, December 31.