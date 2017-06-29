Record Travel Forecast In South Dakota 4th of July

South Dakota has some great tourist destinations and some of the nation's busiest highways pass through our state.

Combine that with low gas prices and what many folks are turning into a 4 day 4th of July weekend and you have the making for the busiest Independence Day Holiday travel forecast.

AAA is predicting 44.2 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more when they head out of town for the 4th celebration. The defined July 4th travel period is from this Friday through the Tuesday holiday.

That is up from 2016 by 1.25 million travelers which would make 2017 the most traveled Independence Day weekend on record.

If you are looking for the best times to travel while encountering the least of the big rush it is recommended that you leave today or Saturday.

Here's an interesting AAA fact for you: AAA expects to rescue more than 338,000 motorists, mostly for lock outs, flat tires, and problems with the battery.

So plan ahead and travel safely!

