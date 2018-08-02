Recall: Dodge Ram Trucks Could Lose Cargo

I see a lot of big pickup trucks on our roads. One of the popular trucks I see out there is the Ram. When i look at one of those, I think of hauling something in it.

That's what they're made for. However, there's currently a concern that the cargo could fall out and cause an accident, and that has prompted a recall from the manufacturer.

Fiat Chrysler is recalling more than 1.4 million Ram pickups in the U.S. and Canada because tailgates with power locks can open while the trucks are moving.

The recall covers Ram 1500, 2500 and 3500 pickups from the 2015 through 2017 model years.

The company says in U.S. and Canadian government documents that if the tailgates open, unsecured cargo could fall into the road and cause a crash.

Fiat Chrysler says it has no reports of any crashes or injuries. U.S. documents say the car maker received more than 5,800 complaints and warranty claims about the problem.

Dealers will fix the tailgate locking mechanism at no cost to owners. The recall is expected to start September 14.

