Recall: Cruise Control Won’t Turn off on Certain Vehicles

It's nice when you are smoothly traveling down the highway and you can just set the cruise control. I do it to keep from accidentally exceeding the speed limit because I tend to gradually speed up as I go farther down the road.

There have been times heading down the interstate when I looked at my speedometer and found the needle around 90. Whoa, it's time to turn on the cruise control.

But imagine if you were traveling with the cruise control on, but it wouldn't turn off! That would be bad.

Fiat Chrysler is recalling 4.8 million vehicles in the U.S. because in rare circumstances, drivers may not be able to turn off the cruise control. The company is warning owners not to use cruise control until the cars, SUVs and trucks can be fixed with a software update.

The recall includes 15 Jeep, Dodge, Chrysler and Ram models from six model years. Models in other countries also are affected.

See Also: