‘Mission: Impossible’s Rebecca Ferguson Joins ‘Men in Black’ Spinoff
Rebecca Ferguson’s mission, should she choose to accept it (and she has): Join the increasingly awesome cast of the upcoming Men in Black spinoff. Ferguson, who recently reprised her breakout role as Ilsa Faust for Mission: Impossible – Fallout is the latest name to board the sci-fi ensemble lead by Thor: Ragnarok duo Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson.
Per THR, Ferguson has signed on to star in the Men in Black spinoff, which is being helmed by Straight Outta Compton and Fate of the Furious director F. Gary Gray from a screenplay by Iron Man co-writers Art Marcum and Matt Holloway. Men in Black isn’t the only major project Ferguson signed on for this week; the actress has also joined the cast of director Mike Flanagan’s Doctor Sleep, based on Stephen King’s sequel to The Shining.
Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson are headlining the Men in Black spinoff, which will expand the hit franchise that starred Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones as a pair of agents who work for a top-secret agency that polices and monitors extraterrestrial activity on Earth. Steven Spielberg is returning to executive produce the spinoff, which also stars Liam Neeson, Kumail Nanjiani, Les Twins, and Rafe Spall, with Emma Thompson reprising her role as Agent O, who is now the head of the ultra-secretive agency.
Men in Black is currently set for a June 14, 2019 release.