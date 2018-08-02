Rebecca Ferguson ’s mission, should she choose to accept it (and she has): Join the increasingly awesome cast of the upcoming Men in Black spinoff. Ferguson, who recently reprised her breakout role as Ilsa Faust for Mission: Impossible – Fallout is the latest name to board the sci-fi ensemble lead by Thor: Ragnarok duo Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson .

Per THR , Ferguson has signed on to star in the Men in Black spinoff, which is being helmed by Straight Outta Compton and Fate of the Furious director F. Gary Gray from a screenplay by Iron Man co-writers Art Marcum and Matt Holloway. Men in Black isn’t the only major project Ferguson signed on for this week; the actress has also joined the cast of director Mike Flanagan’s Doctor Sleep , based on Stephen King ’s sequel to The Shining .

Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson are headlining the Men in Black spinoff, which will expand the hit franchise that starred Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones as a pair of agents who work for a top-secret agency that polices and monitors extraterrestrial activity on Earth. Steven Spielberg is returning to executive produce the spinoff, which also stars Liam Neeson , Kumail Nanjiani , Les Twins, and Rafe Spall, with Emma Thompson reprising her role as Agent O, who is now the head of the ultra-secretive agency.

Men in Black is currently set for a June 14, 2019 release.