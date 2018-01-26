Don't know about you, but I get a kick out of the string of KFC commercials that dress different famous people as Colonel Sanders.

The latest is star of country music, movies, and TV star Reba McEntire. She is the latest and first female to play Colonel Sanders In KFC's new TV commercial.

The new TV ad will debut on Sunday. She sings about KFC's new Smoky Mountain BBQ flavor.

Other famous folks that have played Colonel Sanders include:

Jim Gaffigan

George Hamilton

Darrell Hammond

Vincent Kartheiser

Rob Lowe

Norm MacDonald

Nic Nemeth

