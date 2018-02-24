Realize Your Child Suffers an Addiction

Does your child totally live for playing with a mobile device? If the answer is yes, then it's time to realize they are possibly suffering an addiction.

According to USA TODAY , A survey from Common Sense Media and SurveyMonkey found 47% of parents worry their child is addicted to their mobile device. By comparison, only 32% of parents say they're addicted themselves.

Stop and think about it. If your child sees you glued to your smartphone, what do we expect them to do?

I have personally seen children dying to get back to their video device in the same way I've seen smokers rush to light up a cigarette. It's an addiction.

There was a lot of controversy recently about a major fast food chain removing cheeseburgers from the kid's meal for health reasons. There was also a lot of buzz about school lunches suffering flavor for nutrition compliance.

I have a message for you Millennials regarding your Generation Z kids. Do what we Baby Boomers did. We ate cheeseburgers at the hamburger joints on occasion and enjoyed school lunches full of protein, then went outside and played with physical exertion until we dropped.

It was known as eating great food and then getting lots of exercise. It was a hell of a lot more fun than playing with a meaningless little thumb action game.

I have to leave you with a few simple questions that only you can answer. Is it time to go on a digital detox? What would happen if your family went off the grid for a couple of days? By disconnecting, would your family become more connected?

