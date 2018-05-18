Reach Literacy Spring Bag Book Sale Has Started

Every one has something they can't stop buying no matter how much they don't really need more of whatever that thing is they can't stop buying.

Maybe you have cabinets or rooms filled with ceramic figurines or old gas station signs, and people always wonder why you have the need to buy just one more.

Some people can never have enough shoes, movies, or music, for me it's books.

I have stacks and entire shelves of books waiting to be read, but that still doesn't stop me from buying more.

If someone happens to tie a good cause or charity into whatever our just one more purchase is you know we are buying something.

Reach Literacy is having their Spring Bag Sale, and I know it's going to pull me in like a magnet.

With thousand's of books to choose from and only $20 a bag if you love books you won't want to miss this.

Reach Literacy's Spring Bag Sale is located at 2101 West 41st Suite 23 South Side of 41st between Scheels and the West Mall Theater.

When you pick up books you love at this sale, you are also helping Reach Literacy help the people they love helping. Reach Literacy has been teaching adults to read since 1986.

The Reach Literacy Spring Bag Sale is happening Friday, May 18th till 7:00 pm and Saturday 10:00 am till 2:00 pm.

