Rattlesnake Bite Kills Golfer in Spearfish

Golf is supposed to be a fun, relaxing game it ended up being a deadly one for an Illinois man playing a course in Spearfish on Monday.

KSFY TV is reporting that a 70 year-old Illinois man playing the Elkhorn Ridge Golf Course in Spearfish on Monday, (June 4) died after being bitten by a rattlesnake.

According to KSFY, the incident happened while Lawrence Walters of Geneseo, Illinois was attempting to find his ball after it landed in some tall grass on the course. The Black Hills Pioneer reports that Walters was bitten in the ankle by the rattler and immediately rushed back to the clubhouse in a cart where an employee of the course performed CPR on him until an ambulance arrived. Walters was later pronounced dead at a Spearfish hospital.

KSFY reports the Lawrence County Coroner said the snakebite started a series of events that led to Walters death.

As a result of the incident, KSFY says the golf course now plans to post even more signage warning golfers of the potential danger of deadly snakes lurking in tall grass.

Source: KSFY TV

See Also: