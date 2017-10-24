Rapid City Woman Injured in Crash of 2 Mopeds Dies

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A Rapid City woman hurt in a crash involving two mopeds has died of her injuries.

The Highway Patrol says 60-year-old Carol McLoud was injured Thursday when the moped she was driving rear-ended another that had slowed in front of her on a rural road 15 miles south of Rapid City.

Authorities say McLoud later died at a Rapid City hospital. Charges are pending against the other driver, who wasn't hurt.

