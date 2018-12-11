Rapid City woman claims self-defense in fatal stabbing

Rapid City Police Department

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A Rapid City woman accused of stabbing her nephew to death over the weekend says she acted in self-defense.

The Rapid City Journal reports court documents say 32-year-old Lorraine Swallow told police who responded to her home on Saturday that 28-year-old Tyrell Bull Bear had tried to fight with her.

Swallow made her initial court appearance on a second-degree murder charge Monday. Her bond was set at $100,000 cash. She'll enter a plea later.

