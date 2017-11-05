Rapid City to Create ‘Transformation Campus’ for Homeless

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Officials have identified a preferred site for a campus to serve people who are homeless in Rapid City.

The Rapid City Journal reports that the concept is being described as a transformation campus that would provide transitional housing, addiction treatment, counseling and job training.

A community program called the Rapid City Collective Impact announced Thursday that its preferred site focuses on nearly 4 acres situated on the edge of downtown Rapid City. The land and buildings at the site are former National American University property now owned by corporations.

Project manager Charity Doyle says the campus can help people who are homeless "become productive, thriving members of the community."

Officials expect the campus to open by March 2019.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

