Rapid City Shooting Now a Homicide Probe; 2 in Custody

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A man shot over the weekend in Rapid City has died, turning the investigation into a homicide probe.

Police say 43-year-old Nathan Graham was shot late Friday at a residence. He was taken to a hospital, and authorities on Tuesday said he had died.

Police on Saturday took a juvenile male suspect into custody. They have since arrested a second juvenile male.

Authorities say no one else is believed to be involved in the incident.

