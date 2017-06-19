Rapid City Rush Become Affiliate Members of the Minnesota Wild

Minnesota and Rapid City might be physically separated by 575 miles, but the two cities seem closer than ever with a new partnership between the Wild and Rush.

Today (June 19) the Minnesota Wild announced that they have signed an affiliation agreement with the Rapid City Rush of the ECHL . The agreement is for the upcoming 2017-2018 season.

The Rush will now be used as a resource for both the Minnesota and Iowa Wild (AHL) . Players will be able to be moved from each of the organizations for "developmental purposes".

More information about the new affiliation can be found here .