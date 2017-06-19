Rapid City Rush Become Affiliate Members of the Minnesota Wild
Minnesota and Rapid City might be physically separated by 575 miles, but the two cities seem closer than ever with a new partnership between the Wild and Rush.
Today (June 19) the Minnesota Wild announced that they have signed an affiliation agreement with the Rapid City Rush of the ECHL. The agreement is for the upcoming 2017-2018 season.
The Rush will now be used as a resource for both the Minnesota and Iowa Wild (AHL). Players will be able to be moved from each of the organizations for "developmental purposes".
More information about the new affiliation can be found here.