The Rapid City Priest who a few weeks back got caught stealing money from the church's collection plates has been formally charged with theft. The Rapid City Diocese has since suspended Father Marcin Garbacz.

Garbacz admitted to the theft and has been formally charged with first-degree embezzlement of property and petty theft for taking money from donation plates at St. Therese Catholic Church.

KOTA television in Rapid City is reporting that the Pennington County state's attorney says the amount taken was between $400 and $1,000. The Dioceses announced the news to all parishes in June after an investigation by the Rapid City Police Department.

