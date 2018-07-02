Rapid City Priest Admits to Stealing from the Collection Plate

Rapid City Police say a local priest has admitted to stealing from the weekly collection plate while serving at Saint Therese Catholic Church.

Father Marcin Garbacz has since been suspended from his duties and is currently undergoing a psychiatric evaluation at an undisclosed treatment center.

According to KOTA-TV, a letter was read to all the Catholic churches in Rapid City Saturday evening and Sunday morning letting parishioners know what happened.

Father Garbacz served as the School Chaplain at St. Thomas More for the past six years and also served in the Committee for Continuing Clergy Formation.

The case has since been turned over to the State's Attorney's office to determine what criminal charges Father Garbacz will face.

