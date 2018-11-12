Rapid City Police Urges Residents to Call 911, Not to Facebook Message
Apparently, residents in Rapid City, South Dakota need to be reminded that if you are in a situation where you need police or medical assistance, you need to call 9-11. With more and more people texting and messaging instead of calling people are actually sending Facebook Messages to the Police Station to report an emergency.
According to kotatv.com, the Rapid City Police Department said at least one person a day reports a crime through facebook messager instead of calling 9-11. Now the police want people to know that their social media accounts are not connected to dispatch.
Now dispatchers in the city are working on adding the text-to-911 service which is currently being used in almost 2,000 counties around the United States. But still, the best option to get a proper response in the shortest amount of time is to call 9-11.
Source: kotatv.com