Rapid City Police Urges Residents to Call 911, Not to Facebook Message

Apparently, residents in Rapid City, South Dakota need to be reminded that if you are in a situation where you need police or medical assistance, you need to call 9-11. With more and more people texting and messaging instead of calling people are actually sending Facebook Messages to the Police Station to report an emergency.

According to kotatv.com , the Rapid City Police Department said at least one person a day reports a crime through facebook messager instead of calling 9-11. Now the police want people to know that their social media accounts are not connected to dispatch.

Now dispatchers in the city are working on adding the text-to-911 service which is currently being used in almost 2,000 counties around the United States. But still, the best option to get a proper response in the shortest amount of time is to call 9-11.

Source: kotatv.com