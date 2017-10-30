Rapid City Man Working to Pay Tribute to Area Vets

A Rapid City man has started a project to recognize local servicemen and women in the Black Hills area through an honor banner project.

Bill Casper's goal is to hang dozens of colorful banners in and around Rapid City featuring the images of area veterans.

Casper, a veteran himself, says the concept of the Veterans Honor Banner Project isn't his idea but one he would like to see catch on in the Black Hills.

He says his initial goal is to start by placing banners honoring veterans in the downtown area and expand it from there.

And thanks to the generosity of Rapid City Main Street Square, 18 such banners will be on display during the month of November honoring World War II veterans.

Casper hopes to eventually expand the project to include those veterans who served in Korea, Vietnam, Desert Shield and Desert Storm.