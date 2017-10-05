Rapid City Man Sentenced in Death of 6-Month-Old Girl

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A Rapid City man accused in the death of a 6-month-old girl he was babysitting more than two years ago has been sentenced to serve four years in prison.

Twenty-eight-year-old Kristopher Houchin was charged with second-degree murder in the June 2015 death of L'Naya White. He pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree manslaughter in a deal with prosecutors and was sentenced.

The forensic pathologist who conducted L'Naya's autopsy for the Rapid City Police Department ruled that she died from shaken baby syndrome. Houchin maintained that he recklessly left the child unattended on a couch, and she fell off and hit her head.

The girl was the daughter of Houchin's girlfriend at the time.

