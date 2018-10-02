Rapid City Man Sentenced for Raping, Impregnating Teen Girl

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A Rapid City man has been sentenced to serve 13 years in prison for raping and impregnating a teenage girl.

Authorities said 33-year-old Terry Anderson assaulted the girl in late 2016 or early 2017.

The Rapid City Journal reports that Anderson eventually pleaded guilty to fourth-degree rape in a plea deal with prosecutors in which other charges were dismissed. He was sentenced Monday.

