Rapid City Man Accused of Trying to Get Gun to Kill Doctor

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A Rapid City man accused of trying to get a gun to kill a doctor who treated his wife is facing an attempted first-degree murder charge.

The Rapid City Journal reports that 62-year-old William Thoman allegedly said he wanted to kill the Rapid City Regional Hospital doctor for incorrectly treating his wife, who recently died of cancer.

An acquaintance allegedly allowed police to listen as he called Thoman about a previous conversation in which Thoman asked for a handgun.

Authorities say they found 10 firearms and ammunition after arresting Thoman on Monday at his Rapid City home. Police also allegedly found the doctor's business card.

Thoman also faces a criminal solicitation charge. The Pennington County Public Defender's Office declined to comment.

