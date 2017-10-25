Rapid City Eyes Changes to Allow Ride-Hailing Services

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Rapid City officials are pursuing a change to a city ordinance that would allow ride-hailing services such as Lyft and Uber to operate there.

The Rapid City Journal reports that Councilman Jason Salamun said in a Tuesday tweet that "we will soon have an ordinance before City Council."

City spokesman Darrell Shoemaker says a change that would allow ride-hailing services to get a license in Rapid City could be introduced at the council's Nov. 6 meeting. He says Mayor Steve Allender supports bringing the services to Rapid City.

If it passes a second reading at the council's Nov. 20 meeting, the ordinance could take effect in late December. Lyft started operating in Sioux Falls on Tuesday.

