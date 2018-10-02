Rapid City Area Priest Accused of Sexually Assaulting Child

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A priest in the Rapid City Catholic Diocese is accused of sexually assaulting a child.

Police say 38-year-old John Praveen was arrested Tuesday on possible charges of sexual contact with a child under 16. Rapid City police and the Pennington County Sheriff's Office say a joint investigation began after a juvenile came forward alleging sexual contact with the priest.

The Rapid City Journal reports Praveen has been serving as a temporary priest in the Rapid City area since early summer. A diocese newsletter says Praveen was previously assigned as a parochial vicar to All Saints Church in Eagle Butte and all of its parishes.

Sheriff's Capt. Corey Brubakken says the investigation is high priority and ongoing. A call left at the diocese for comment was not immediately returned.

