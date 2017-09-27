Rapid City Ammunition Company Gets $50M Contract with Navy

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A Rapid City company has landed a $50 million federal contract to provide ammunition to the U.S. military.

The Rapid City Journal reports the U.S. Naval Sea Systems Command announced last week that Black Hills Ammunition is contracted to provide 5.56-millimeter long-range ammunition for U.S. combat forces to use.

The ammunition company will absorb production expenses over the contract's five-year length. The government won't necessarily order as much ammunition as it requires the company to produce with contract money.

Co-owner Jeff Hoffman says that although his company may not ultimately reap the full $50 million in the contract, the deal still provides financial stability and a resulting boost to the local economy.

Black Hills Ammunition designs, manufactures and markets ammunition for weapons ranging from sporting firearms to military sniper rifles.

